Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 13, 2022
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 60
Suwon 29/19 Sunny 60
Cheongju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 26/18 Sunny 60
Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 60
Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/20 Rain 60
Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 23/18 Cloudy 30
(END)
