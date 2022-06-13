S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to their lowest tally in five months Monday as the country is working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 3,828 COVID-19 infections, including 60 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,229,288, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's count is the lowest since the 3,094 reported on Jan. 11.
Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
The number of deaths came to 17, bringing the death toll to 24,388. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 95, down three from the previous day, the KDCA said.
