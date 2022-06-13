Exports down 12.7 pct during first 10 days of June
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 12.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June due largely to fewer working days, data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.07 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $17.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports rose 17.5 percent on-year to $21 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.99 billion.
In June, the number of working days declined from a year earlier due to public holidays, including the June 1 local elections and the June 6 Memorial Day.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
