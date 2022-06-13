Seoul shares open sharply lower on inflation, recession woes
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened sharply lower Monday, as the higher-than-expected inflation in the United States renewed concerns over more aggressive monetary tightening and a global economic slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 57.04 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,538.83 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, U.S. shares tumbled after the U.S.' consumer price index for May rose 8.6 percent, the highest level in 40 years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 2.73 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dived 3.52 percent.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares lost ground, with hard-hit tech and bio shares dragging down the index.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 2.04 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.9 percent.
Major battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.88 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem fell 2.74 percent.
Big-cap bio shares also tumbled, with Samsung Biologics falling 2.59 percent and Celltrion skidding 0.94 percent.
Hyundai Motor sank 3.25 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia went down 2.06 percent.
The local currency changed hands at 1,284.70 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., sharply down 15.80 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister