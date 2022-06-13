Over 5,000 nabbed for allegedly violating anti-stalking law
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- More than 5,000 people were apprehended for alleged stalking over the five months since South Korea's first anti-stalking law went into force, police data showed Monday.
A total of 5,248 people were detained for alleged stalking, with 3,039 of them indicted, over the five months since the law took effect in October 2021, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency.
Of the indicted suspects, 129 were formally arrested.
Under the anti-stalking law, stalkers can face up to three years in prison or 30 million won (US$23,300) in fines for stalking or repeatedly harassing an individual by approaching, following or blocking against his or her will.
The law also stipulates that police can enforce emergency measures or temporary measures to physically separate stalkers from victims. The data showed that police carried out 1,764 emergency measures and 2,469 temporary measures in the cited period.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
