Yoon says opposition push for greater parliamentary clout could be unconstitutional
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that an opposition push to strengthen parliamentary oversight of the government could be "unconstitutional."
Rep. Cho Eung-chon of the main opposition Democratic Party is reportedly planning to introduce an amendment to the National Assembly Act to enable parliamentary standing committees to request a revision to a presidential decree or a prime minister's ordinance if they deem it to be incompatible with the law.
Critics said the amendment, if passed, could give the DP, which controls the National Assembly with 170 out of 299 seats, too much say in government affairs, thus hurting the principle of the separation of administrative and legislative powers.
"I'll have to take a look at the bill, but if it's about having the right to demand revisions to enforcement ordinances, as reported in the press, then I think it would leave a lot of room to be viewed as unconstitutional," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
"An enforcement ordinance is meant to be the president's decision, and the way to resolve problems with enforcement ordinances is to follow the means and steps stipulated in the Constitution," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister