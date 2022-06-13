Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon defends watching movie on day N.K. fired artillery shots

All News 10:59 June 13, 2022

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that there was nothing wrong with him and first lady Kim Keon-hee watching a movie the previous day shortly after North Korea fired artillery shots because the government took necessary steps in response.

Yoon and the first lady watched the Cannes award-winning film "Broker" at a movie theater in Seoul on Sunday. But some critics said it was inappropriate for the president to watch a movie at a time when the North had fired shots from a presumed multiple rocket launcher hours earlier

"There's nothing to be suspicious about," Yoon said as he arrived for work when a reporter suggested people could have questions about why the president went to see a movie.

"If a multiple rocket launcher was the equivalent of a missile, then we would take steps accordingly, but a multiple rocket launcher is not equivalent to a missile, so we took the step that was needed," he said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NK artillery
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!