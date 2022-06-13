The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 13, 2022
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.82 1.81
2-M 1.89 1.88
3-M 1.97 1.96
6-M 2.20 2.19
12-M 2.80 2.77
(END)
