Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for former Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu over allegations that while in office he forced the heads of several energy-related state firms to step down.
Paik, the former Moon Jae-in administration's first minister of trade, industry and energy, is under suspicion of forcing the resignation of heads of state-run energy companies who were appointed under the preceding Park Geun-hye government, shortly after he took office in 2017.
Prosecutors questioned Paik last week on charges of abuse of power.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
