S. Korea to take action against won's excessive volatility
All News 13:53 June 13, 2022
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities said Monday they are closely monitoring the foreign exchange market as the Korean currency has shown excessive volatility.
The finance ministry and the central bank said they will make efforts to prevent the won from excessively moving in a one-sided direction.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,285.50 won per the U.S. dollar as of 1:50 p.m., down 16.6 won from the previous session.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
