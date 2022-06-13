Military reports 334 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:53 June 13, 2022
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 334 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 168,990, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 277 from the Army, 31 from the Air Force and 13 from the Navy.
There were also 11 cases from the Marine Corps and two from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,691 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
