KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 20,150 DN 1,200
Hyosung 83,000 DN 2,200
LOTTE 35,000 DN 650
Daesang 21,400 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,550 DN 210
ORION Holdings 13,900 DN 450
LX INT 40,050 DN 1,100
DongkukStlMill 16,050 DN 1,150
DB HiTek 62,000 DN 2,400
TaihanElecWire 1,945 DN 115
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 600
CJ 79,700 DN 2,600
Hanwha 28,700 DN 1,150
KCC 317,500 DN 20,000
SKBP 76,400 DN 4,600
AmoreG 41,000 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 175,000 DN 9,500
Daewoong 26,400 DN 1,800
TaekwangInd 962,000 DN 34,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,580 DN 140
KAL 27,000 DN 900
LG Corp. 77,800 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,000 DN 4,500
Meritz Insurance 35,900 DN 800
DOOSAN 75,800 DN 6,600
CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 DN 5,000
Yuhan 55,700 DN 1,500
SLCORP 29,600 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 33,600 DN 1,250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,400 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 40,550 DN 1,650
Shinsegae 246,500 DN 9,000
Boryung 11,150 DN 600
Nongshim 268,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,000 DN 3,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,500 DN 2,050
SGBC 57,700 DN 3,500
DL 69,700 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 DN 650
KIA CORP. 79,200 DN 3,200
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
