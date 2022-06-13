KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 99,000 DN 4,500
Youngpoong 637,000 DN 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,500 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,100 DN 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,650 DN 1,050
Kogas 46,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,230 DN 320
POSCO Holdings 268,000 DN 11,000
DB INSURANCE 63,300 DN 100
LotteChilsung 179,500 DN 6,500
SamsungElec 62,100 DN 1,700
NHIS 9,960 DN 190
DongwonInd 229,500 DN 3,500
LS 63,900 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133000 DN5000
GC Corp 170,000 DN 8,500
GS E&C 36,000 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 549,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 151,500 DN 8,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,260 DN 350
SKC 155,000 DN 8,000
SD Biosensor 39,800 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 469,500 DN 21,000
MS IND 20,000 DN 1,350
OCI 130,500 DN 2,500
Ottogi 430,500 DN 9,500
MERITZ SECU 5,330 DN 180
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,350 DN 1,300
HtlShilla 74,100 DN 3,200
Hanmi Science 43,400 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 147,500 DN 3,500
Hanssem 71,000 DN 4,200
F&F 125,500 DN 5,000
GS Retail 26,050 DN 1,050
KSOE 88,800 DN 3,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 DN 7,000
HMM 28,300 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 DN 4,600
KumhoPetrochem 157,500 DN 5,500
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
New presidential residence half the size of former place
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister