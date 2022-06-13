KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 210,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,700 DN 1,400
S-1 64,400 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 372,500 DN 5,500
ZINUS 57,000 DN 3,900
Hanchem 237,000 DN 13,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 DN 1,400
KorZinc 546,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 46,300 DN 3,400
S-Oil 119,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 83,300 DN 3,100
KEPCO 21,900 DN 800
SamsungSecu 37,050 DN 1,350
KG DONGBU STL 15,600 DN 1,450
SKTelecom 54,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 31,150 DN 1,850
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 DN 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,100 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,920 DN 155
Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 500
SK 238,500 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 25,350 DN 1,100
Handsome 35,650 DN 1,950
ILJIN MATERIALS 79,300 DN 3,400
Asiana Airlines 17,000 DN 950
DWS 51,800 DN 1,500
COWAY 62,700 DN 3,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 3,000
IBK 10,600 DN 250
DONGSUH 25,700 DN 650
SamsungEng 23,850 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,710 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 850
CheilWorldwide 24,150 DN 350
KT 36,600 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33250 DN2150
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 DN 1,000
LG Uplus 13,500 DN 100
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
New presidential residence half the size of former place
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister