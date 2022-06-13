KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,700 DN 1,400
KT&G 83,200 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 18,050 DN 1,100
Doosanfc 35,400 DN 2,400
LG Display 16,300 DN 700
Kangwonland 27,600 DN 750
NAVER 254,000 DN 16,000
Kakao 76,500 DN 3,600
NCsoft 436,500 DN 20,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,700 DN 4,500
COSMAX 63,900 DN 2,700
KIWOOM 88,300 DN 3,400
DSME 21,350 DN 1,500
HDSINFRA 6,120 DN 370
DWEC 6,180 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO KPS 35,550 DN 1,450
LGH&H 665,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 562,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 64,900 DN 5,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,200 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,150 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 95,100 DN 5,400
Celltrion 158,500 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 23,450 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 10,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,800 DN 2,500
KIH 66,600 DN 2,500
GS 46,300 DN 1,250
LIG Nex1 81,700 DN 2,600
Fila Holdings 30,250 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 2,435 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 149,500 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 21,250 DN 650
SK Innovation 237,500 DN 6,500
POONGSAN 29,400 DN 1,300
KBFinancialGroup 53,800 DN 1,600
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
New presidential residence half the size of former place
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister