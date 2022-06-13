KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 19,900 DN 1,350
Youngone Corp 43,950 DN 2,750
CSWIND 53,100 DN 3,000
GKL 14,600 DN 700
KOLON IND 60,700 DN 3,900
HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 11,000
Meritz Financial 28,750 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 7,400 DN 200
emart 108,000 DN 5,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 34,800 DN 1,950
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 DN 1,800
PIAM 39,300 DN 2,800
HANJINKAL 59,700 DN 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 41,450 DN 2,500
MANDO 51,500 DN 3,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 25,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,300 DN 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,300 DN 850
Netmarble 75,700 DN 5,200
KRAFTON 260,000 DN 14,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,800 DN 2,400
ORION 91,200 DN 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,000 DN 2,750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,050 DN 450
BGF Retail 176,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 115,500 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 12,400 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 392,000 DN 19,000
HANILCMT 16,000 DN 1,100
SKBS 113,000 DN 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 DN 700
KakaoBank 36,000 DN 3,150
HYBE 199,000 DN 24,500
SK ie technology 110,000 DN 4,500
LG Energy Solution 415,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 47,400 DN 3,500
kakaopay 76,400 DN 8,700
K Car 21,350 DN 1,450
SKSQUARE 43,000 DN 2,600
(END)
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister