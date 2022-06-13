Yoon's approval rating falls below 50 pct for first time: poll
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell below 50 percent for the first time since he took office last month, a poll showed Monday, amid criticism of his personnel choices for key government positions.
In a Realmeter poll of 2,009 adults conducted between Tuesday and Friday, 48 percent gave a positive assessment on Yoon's handling of state affairs, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous survey, while 44.2 percent answered the opposite, up 3.9 percentage points from the earlier poll.
Yoon's approval rating started with 52.1 percent and reached 54.1 percent in the last week of May. But it has been declining since, falling to 52.1 percent in the first week of June, according to Realmeter.
Yoon, who spent decades as a prosecutor, recently faced criticism that he selected too many former and incumbent prosecutors for key government positions, including the chief of the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service.
On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) received 47.3 percent of support, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) had 39.2 percent, up 1 percentage point from the earlier survey.
The poll has a margin of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Meanwhile, in a KSOI poll of 1,000 adults conducted on Friday and Saturday, Yoon's approval rating was 50.3 percent, down 6 percentage points from the previous poll on June 1, while 42.6 percent gave a negative assessment, up 6.5 percentage points from the earlier poll.
The KSOI poll showed the favorability rating of the PPP was 42 percent, while that of the DP was 32.8 percent.
The KSOI poll has a margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister