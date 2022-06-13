DP accuses gov't of trying to infringe on police independence
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accused the government Monday of attempting to infringe on the political neutrality of police, following revelations the interior ministry is considering establishing a new bureau to strengthen its control of police.
The ministry's move to create the "police bureau" comes as police are set to take on more investigative roles from the prosecution under a new law aimed at reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers.
Interior minister Lee Sang-min sparked controversy for doing interviews with six police officials who recently got promoted to chief superintendent general positions and could be the next the commissioner general of the National Police Agency.
The DP claims the envisioned bureau could be used to control police for political purposes.
"Yoon Suk-yeol government is trying to retrogress and harm the principles of independent and impartial exertion of police authority," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said, calling upon Yoon and the interior minister to "immediately" stop their "reckless moves."
Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol, former interior minister, also argued during a radio interview with MBC that the role of the independent National Office of Investigation, which oversees police investigations, should be expanded, not the authority of the interior ministry.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister