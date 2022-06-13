CIO requests prosecution indict former spy chief for spreading falsehood about Yoon
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The anti-corruption investigation agency on Monday requested the prosecution indict former spy chief Park Jie-won on charges of spreading false information about President Yoon Suk-yeol before this year's presidential election.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), however, dropped charges against him of inciting a whistleblower to tip off an online news outlet for a series of supposed hit pieces on Yoon.
On Sept. 13, Yoon, then a presidential contender of the opposition People Power Party (PPP), and his campaign team filed a complaint against Park, claiming the then-director of the National Intelligence Service colluded with the whistleblower to influence the March 9 presidential election.
News outlet Newsverse reported a series of stories that month, alleging that when Yoon was prosecutor general, prosecutor Son Jun-sung secretly asked PPP Rep. Kim Woong, just before the general elections in April 2020, to file a complaint against three pro-government figures for their alleged involvement in damning news reports about Yoon's wife.
Two days later, Yoon's team lodged an additional complaint against Park, after he spoke in an interview in the same month about a past case in which Yoon is alleged to have given favors to a former senior tax official.
The official, the brother of a close aide to Yoon, was accused of taking bribes in exchange for favors to a businessman who was under tax investigation in 2010-11.
The prosecution dropped charges against the official in 2015. There were allegations Yoon used his influence to help him avoid prosecution.
The prosecution looked into the allegations and dropped charges against Yoon in December.
In the interview, Park said Yoon influenced the case and that he was in possession of related materials.
The CIO concluded Park's remarks were false and requested the prosecution indict him on charges of spreading misinformation and defaming Yoon's reputation. The CIO can investigate but can't indict an NIS chief.
But the agency dismissed the accusation of collusion with the whistleblower, then a PPP member, saying there was no evidence Park's involvement.
On May 4, the CIO indicted Son on charges of leaking official secrets and violations of election laws and referred Kim to the prosecution for possible indictment on similar charges.
The agency dropped charges against Yoon and Han Dong-hoon, now justice minister, in the case.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister