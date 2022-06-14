(LEAD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
(ATTN: UPDATES with remars from the top diplomats of South Korea, U.S., more information from 4th para; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to refrain from staging additional provocations including a nuclear test, saying that they will only further isolate the impoverished country.
The top diplomats also said North Korean provocations will be met with a strong response.
"We affirm that any North Korean provocations, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response from our alliance and the international community," Park said in a joint press conference with his U.S. counterpart.
The Park-Blinken meeting, the first of its kind since the South Korean foreign minister took office last month, comes amid suspicions that North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.
Blinken said the North has done "preparations for such a test," and if conducted it will be met with a swift response.
"We are being extremely vigilant about that," he said when asked about the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test in the near future.
"We are in very close touch with our close allies and partners, starting with the Republic of Korea, also with Japan and others, to be able to respond quickly," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The top U.S. diplomat reiterated that Washington remains committed to engaging in dialogue with Pyongyang.
Still, he also underscored the importance of keeping pressure on the recalcitrant country until it changes its behavior.
"Our goal, simply put, is a peaceful and stable region and world," he told the joint press conference at the state department. "Until the regime in Pyongyang changes course, we will continue to keep the pressure on."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) BTS to drop anthology album 'Proof' on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
'Squid Game' to return for 2nd season
-
Final preparations under way for 2nd launch of S. Korean space rocket