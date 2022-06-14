(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 14)

On Monday, the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Paik Un-kyu, former minister of trade, industry and energy under the Moon Jae-in administration, for further investigation of his alleged abuse of power. Paik is suspected of having abused his power by forcing out 13 CEOs of energy-related corporations under the ministry and of providing favors to certain candidates to fill the vacant posts in the early stage of the Moon administration. A court's judgment on issuing an arrest warrant will come a few days later. But the prosecution's resumption of the suspicious case three years after the accusation is meaningful as it reflects the top law enforcement authority's determination to correct the delayed justice in the liberal administration.