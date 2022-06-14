Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. inflation woes deal heavy blow to local financial market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Markets plunge on 'Black Monday' on soaring U.S. inflation (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- KOSPI tumbles 3.5 pct on concerns over U.S. monetary tightening (Donga Ilbo)
-- Rival parties clash over greater parliamentary clout (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global market dips on U.S. inflation worries (Segye Ilbo)
-- 'Black Monday' for global market on fears over U.S. monetary tightening (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI sinks on fears of giant step by U.S. to catch inflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Party is over,' alarming sound for IT industry (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's economic team put to test amid specter of perfect storm (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI slumps on inflation fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Black Monday': KOSPI loses 91 points (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stock collapse as rate fears increase (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KOSPI hits 19-month low as US inflation skyrockets (Korea Herald)
-- KOSPI dips to 19-month low on inflation fears (Korea Times)
(END)
