Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea postpones scheduled space rocket launch by 1 day due to strong winds

All News 07:36 June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to postpone this week's scheduled launch of its space rocket Nuri by one day due to strong winds at the launch site, the science ministry announced Tuesday.

The ministry said the launch will now take place Thursday.
(END)

Keywords
#Nuri rocket
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!