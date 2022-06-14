S. Korea postpones scheduled space rocket launch by 1 day due to strong winds
All News 07:36 June 14, 2022
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to postpone this week's scheduled launch of its space rocket Nuri by one day due to strong winds at the launch site, the science ministry announced Tuesday.
The ministry said the launch will now take place Thursday.
