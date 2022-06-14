Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 40

Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 40

Suwon 27/18 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 23/18 Rain 60

Daejeon 22/17 Rain 60

Chuncheon 25/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 19/16 Sunny 80

Jeonju 22/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 22/18 Rain 60

Jeju 21/19 Rain 60

Daegu 19/16 Rain 60

Busan 21/18 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!