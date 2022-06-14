Enhypen to release 3rd EP next month
All News 09:21 June 14, 2022
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) --- K-pop boy group Enhypen will put out its third EP titled "Manifesto: Day 1" on July 4, the band's agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.
The album marks the first release from the septet since "Dimension: Answer," the repackaged version of its full-length album, in January.
Enhypen unveiled a logo trailer and lyrics video of "Walk the Line," a track on the upcoming album on YouTube earlier Tuesday.
The rookie group's first full album, "Dimension: Dilemma," sold 1.13 million copies in the first month of its release in October.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
