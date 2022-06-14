Yoon to preside over new meeting on regulatory reforms: PM
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The government will set up a new regular meeting to be presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol to speed up regulatory reforms, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.
The Regulatory Innovation Strategy Meeting is aimed at swiftly cutting red tape and preventing promising projects from becoming bogged down in bureaucracy, Han told reporters.
The meeting will serve as the "top decision maker of government regulatory innovation," Han said.
Yoon will serve as a chairperson of the new meeting, and Han will serve as a vice chairperson.
Also, the government will form an advisory group of private experts on regulatory reforms, Han said.
The experts will decide on whether applications for deregulations are appropriate, Han said.
The advisory group "will determine the appropriateness of regulations based on international standards and opinions from stakeholders and relevant ministries," Han said.
Yoon has called for bold deregulations to spur economic growth and promised to give his full support to companies if they create more jobs and increase domestic investment.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches: JCS
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
Yoon says rallies outside Moon's home should be handled according to law
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
Final preparations under way for 2nd launch of S. Korean space rocket
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
(4th LD) Truckers strike for 7th day, further disrupting output, shipping
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military