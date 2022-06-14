Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation invests $30 mln in U.S. clean energy startup Amogy

June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. said Tuesday it will invest US$30 million in Amogy Inc., a U.S. developer of ammonia-based, emission-free power solutions, and cooperate in the development of related technologies.

To that end, both companies signed a deal on strategic investment and a memorandum of understanding on technology cooperation in a ceremony in San Jose, California, on Sunday, SK Innovation said.

With the investment, SK Innovation, also South Korea's top refiner, said it will start developing technologies for an ammonia-based fuel cell system and push to expand the related market.

Amogy, founded by four MIT Ph.D. alumni in 2020 and located in Brooklyn, New York, specializes in building a decarbonized future transportation system using ammonia as a renewable fuel, including tractors and drones.

SK Innovation, which belongs to South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, has under its wing battery-producing subsidiary SK On, which was spun off in October last year.

This photo provided by SK Innovation Co. on June 14, 2022, shows executives of SK Innovation and Amogy Inc. posing after signing a deal on strategic investment and technology cooperation.


(END)

