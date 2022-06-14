SK Innovation invests $30 mln in U.S. clean energy startup Amogy
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. said Tuesday it will invest US$30 million in Amogy Inc., a U.S. developer of ammonia-based, emission-free power solutions, and cooperate in the development of related technologies.
To that end, both companies signed a deal on strategic investment and a memorandum of understanding on technology cooperation in a ceremony in San Jose, California, on Sunday, SK Innovation said.
With the investment, SK Innovation, also South Korea's top refiner, said it will start developing technologies for an ammonia-based fuel cell system and push to expand the related market.
Amogy, founded by four MIT Ph.D. alumni in 2020 and located in Brooklyn, New York, specializes in building a decarbonized future transportation system using ammonia as a renewable fuel, including tractors and drones.
SK Innovation, which belongs to South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, has under its wing battery-producing subsidiary SK On, which was spun off in October last year.
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches: JCS
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
-
Yoon says rallies outside Moon's home should be handled according to law
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
Final preparations under way for 2nd launch of S. Korean space rocket
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
(4th LD) Truckers strike for 7th day, further disrupting output, shipping
-
N. Korea fires presumed artillery shots: S. Korean military