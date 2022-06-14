Seoul shares down late Tue. morning on rate hikes woes
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Tuesday morning as investors were worried about the Federal Reserve's larger-than-expected interest rate hikes to tame surging inflation and a global economic slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 34.07 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,470.44 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower, tracking a sharp plunge on Wall Street, and extended losses further to fall below the 2,500 level for the first time in about 19 months.
Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's two-day interest rate-setting meeting that starts on Tuesday (U.S. time), as the higher-than-expected inflation growth has raised the possibility of the central bank raising the key rate by 75 basis points, a step that it has not taken since 1994.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares lost ground, with tech shares leading the fall.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.64 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.81 percent.
Chemical giant LG Chem fell 1.6 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker POSCO sank 2.24 percent.
Carmakers also fell, with Hyundai Motor tumbling 3.14 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia going down 1.64 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver decreased 0.98 percent, and platform operator Kakao shed 1.44 percent.
But major battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.33 percent.
The local currency traded at 1,291.25 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.25 won from the previous session's close.
