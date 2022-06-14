N. Korea ready to conduct nuclear test any time: ministry
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is ready to carry out a nuclear test any time at leader Kim Jong-un's discretion, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.
There has been widespread speculation that the secretive North's nuclear test might be imminent amid reports it has completed relevant preparations at its northeastern testing site in Punggye-ri.
"North Korea is currently prepared to conduct a nuclear test at any time in case Chairman Kim Jong-un decides to do so," a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity when asked about the issue.
The official added that Seoul and Washington are discussing various countermeasures, including those through the U.N. Security Council.
The North conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95
-
S. Korea to approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug Evusheld this month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
Yoon says rallies outside Moon's home should be handled according to law
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to bolster security ties against N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
Final preparations under way for 2nd launch of S. Korean space rocket
-
(4th LD) Truckers strike for 7th day, further disrupting output, shipping
-
(LEAD) Rate hike fears send Seoul stocks to 19-month low; Korean won sharply dips
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik