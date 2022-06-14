Military reports 782 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 782 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 169,772, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 655 from the Army, 67 from the Air Force and 36 from the Navy.
There were also 14 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, nine from the Marine Corps and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 3,933 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 113 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
