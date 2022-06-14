Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 defense units searched over illegitimate business order allegations

All News 14:19 June 14, 2022

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Defense Communication Command (DCC) on Tuesday in connection with allegations that an unqualified company won a contract to supply information modules to the military.

The National Police Agency sent investigators to search the DIA office in Seoul's Yongsan district and the DCC office in Gwacheon, just south of the capital, for materials related to the allegations, officials said.

Police are looking into suspicions that an unqualified company won an order from the military to supply information modules that enable information exchanges with a host control system.

DIA deals with defense intelligence, while DCC is in charge of building and managing information networks for the military.

The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#defense information units
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!