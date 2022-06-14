KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 309,000 DN 8,500
SKBP 74,500 DN 1,900
TaekwangInd 945,000 DN 17,000
AmoreG 41,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 171,500 DN 3,500
ORION Holdings 13,950 UP 50
Daewoong 25,600 DN 800
Youngpoong 622,000 DN 15,000
SK hynix 99,100 UP 100
SGBC 56,000 DN 1,700
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,400 DN 1,600
Shinsegae 241,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,850 DN 650
Boryung 10,900 DN 250
Hyosung 85,300 UP 2,300
SSANGYONGCNE 7,520 DN 60
KAL 27,750 UP 750
LG Corp. 77,000 DN 800
Nongshim 267,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,970 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 DN 250
Daesang 21,300 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,525 DN 25
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 DN 300
KIA CORP. 78,000 DN 1,200
DL 69,000 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 41,150 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 DN 350
Kogas 46,000 DN 700
Hanwha 28,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 61,800 DN 200
CJ 79,300 DN 400
LX INT 39,750 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 15,900 DN 150
Meritz Insurance 35,200 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 78,600 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 40,950 UP 400
