KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 June 14, 2022

HITEJINRO 33,600 0
Yuhan 55,700 0
SLCORP 29,200 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 112,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 74,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE 35,850 UP 850
GS E&C 35,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 531,000 DN 18,000
GCH Corp 19,850 DN 300
LotteChilsung 175,500 DN 4,000
LS 62,200 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES129500 DN3500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,240 UP 10
POSCO Holdings 263,500 DN 4,500
GC Corp 167,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 62,700 DN 600
SamsungElec 61,900 DN 200
NHIS 10,050 UP 90
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 149,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 71,200 UP 200
F&F 126,000 UP 500
KSOE 87,500 DN 1,300
S-Oil 118,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,550 UP 200
MS IND 19,300 DN 700
OCI 130,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 0
KorZinc 535,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,720 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 82,200 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 42,550 DN 850
KPIC 149,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,230 DN 30
SKC 159,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 26,000 DN 50
Ottogi 427,500 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 5,250 DN 80
HtlShilla 73,400 DN 700
LG Innotek 375,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)

