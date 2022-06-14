HITEJINRO 33,600 0

Yuhan 55,700 0

SLCORP 29,200 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 112,000 DN 3,500

DOOSAN 74,600 DN 1,200

LOTTE 35,850 UP 850

GS E&C 35,800 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 531,000 DN 18,000

GCH Corp 19,850 DN 300

LotteChilsung 175,500 DN 4,000

LS 62,200 DN 1,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES129500 DN3500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,240 UP 10

POSCO Holdings 263,500 DN 4,500

GC Corp 167,500 DN 2,500

DB INSURANCE 62,700 DN 600

SamsungElec 61,900 DN 200

NHIS 10,050 UP 90

DongwonInd 227,000 DN 2,500

SamsungElecMech 149,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 71,200 UP 200

F&F 126,000 UP 500

KSOE 87,500 DN 1,300

S-Oil 118,500 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,550 UP 200

MS IND 19,300 DN 700

OCI 130,000 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 51,100 0

KorZinc 535,000 DN 11,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,720 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 82,200 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 42,550 DN 850

KPIC 149,500 DN 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,230 DN 30

SKC 159,000 UP 4,000

GS Retail 26,000 DN 50

Ottogi 427,500 DN 3,000

MERITZ SECU 5,250 DN 80

HtlShilla 73,400 DN 700

LG Innotek 375,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)