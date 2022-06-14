Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 June 14, 2022

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 0
HMM 28,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 59,200 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 150,000 DN 7,500
Mobis 205,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,900 DN 800
S-1 63,900 DN 500
ZINUS 55,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 44,400 DN 1,900
ORION 94,300 UP 3,100
CHONGKUNDANG 89,000 UP 400
KEPCO 22,050 UP 150
SamsungSecu 36,800 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 15,500 DN 100
SKTelecom 53,700 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 30,400 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,800 DN 1,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,860 DN 60
Hanchem 240,000 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 10,150 DN 400
SK 237,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,750 DN 600
Handsome 35,000 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,400 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 17,250 UP 250
COWAY 62,300 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 500
DWS 51,900 UP 100
IBK 10,750 UP 150
HDSINFRA 6,070 DN 50
DONGSUH 25,950 UP 250
SamsungEng 22,950 DN 900
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 0
PanOcean 6,650 DN 60
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,200 DN 500
COSMAX 62,600 DN 1,300
DSME 21,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 31,800 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 450
