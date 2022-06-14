KT 36,800 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34000 UP750

LOTTE TOUR 15,000 DN 100

LG Uplus 13,800 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 UP 100

KT&G 83,600 UP 400

Doosan Enerbility 18,100 UP 50

Doosanfc 34,650 DN 750

LG Display 16,250 DN 50

KIWOOM 88,000 DN 300

Kangwonland 27,800 UP 200

NAVER 253,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 76,600 UP 100

NCsoft 427,000 DN 9,500

KEPCO KPS 35,600 UP 50

LGH&H 651,000 DN 14,000

LGCHEM 564,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 66,500 UP 1,600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,300 DN 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,350 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 95,300 UP 200

Celltrion 156,000 DN 2,500

TKG Huchems 22,950 DN 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,700 DN 100

KIH 65,800 DN 800

GS 46,000 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 366,000 0

LIG Nex1 79,400 DN 2,300

Fila Holdings 30,250 0

DWEC 6,110 DN 70

AMOREPACIFIC 146,000 DN 3,500

HANWHA LIFE 2,375 DN 60

FOOSUNG 21,250 0

SK Innovation 231,000 DN 6,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 28,700 DN 700

KBFinancialGroup 54,800 UP 1,000

Hansae 19,700 DN 200

(MORE)