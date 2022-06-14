KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 36,800 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34000 UP750
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 UP 100
KT&G 83,600 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,100 UP 50
Doosanfc 34,650 DN 750
LG Display 16,250 DN 50
KIWOOM 88,000 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,800 UP 200
NAVER 253,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 76,600 UP 100
NCsoft 427,000 DN 9,500
KEPCO KPS 35,600 UP 50
LGH&H 651,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 564,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 66,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,300 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,350 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 95,300 UP 200
Celltrion 156,000 DN 2,500
TKG Huchems 22,950 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,700 DN 100
KIH 65,800 DN 800
GS 46,000 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 0
LIG Nex1 79,400 DN 2,300
Fila Holdings 30,250 0
DWEC 6,110 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 146,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,375 DN 60
FOOSUNG 21,250 0
SK Innovation 231,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 28,700 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 54,800 UP 1,000
Hansae 19,700 DN 200
(MORE)
