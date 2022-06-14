HANAFINANCIALGR 45,150 UP 450

Youngone Corp 42,800 DN 1,150

CSWIND 52,100 DN 1,000

GKL 14,700 UP 100

KOLON IND 60,400 DN 300

HanmiPharm 292,000 DN 3,000

SD Biosensor 38,400 DN 1,400

Meritz Financial 28,000 DN 750

BNK Financial Group 7,550 UP 150

emart 107,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 00 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 37,400 DN 650

PIAM 37,700 DN 1,600

HANJINKAL 60,200 UP 500

DoubleUGames 40,700 DN 750

MANDO 50,700 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 33,400 DN 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 DN 150

Netmarble 74,900 DN 800

KRAFTON 261,000 UP 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 62,600 DN 200

ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,300 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,550 DN 500

BGF Retail 174,000 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 111,500 DN 4,000

HDC-OP 12,250 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 388,000 DN 4,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 456,500 DN 13,000

HANILCMT 15,800 DN 200

SKBS 109,500 DN 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,350 UP 300

KakaoBank 35,350 DN 650

HYBE 193,000 DN 6,000

SK ie technology 108,000 DN 2,000

LG Energy Solution 426,500 UP 11,500

DL E&C 46,800 DN 600

kakaopay 77,000 UP 600

K Car 21,300 DN 50

SKSQUARE 42,900 DN 100

(END)