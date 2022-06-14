Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 June 14, 2022

HANAFINANCIALGR 45,150 UP 450
Youngone Corp 42,800 DN 1,150
CSWIND 52,100 DN 1,000
GKL 14,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 60,400 DN 300
HanmiPharm 292,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 38,400 DN 1,400
Meritz Financial 28,000 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 7,550 UP 150
emart 107,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 37,400 DN 650
PIAM 37,700 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 60,200 UP 500
DoubleUGames 40,700 DN 750
MANDO 50,700 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,400 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 DN 150
Netmarble 74,900 DN 800
KRAFTON 261,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,600 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,300 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,550 DN 500
BGF Retail 174,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 111,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 12,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 388,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 456,500 DN 13,000
HANILCMT 15,800 DN 200
SKBS 109,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,350 UP 300
KakaoBank 35,350 DN 650
HYBE 193,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 108,000 DN 2,000
LG Energy Solution 426,500 UP 11,500
DL E&C 46,800 DN 600
kakaopay 77,000 UP 600
K Car 21,300 DN 50
SKSQUARE 42,900 DN 100
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!