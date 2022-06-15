N. Korea's suspected COVID-19 cases drop below 30,000: state media
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000, its state media said Wednesday.
More than 29,910 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.53 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which more than 4.47 million have recovered, and at least 52,310 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
