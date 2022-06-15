(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 15)

After winning the general elections with a landslide two years ago, the Democratic Party pushed bills through with ease. After losing the presidential election, the party unilaterally passed bills that would strip the prosecution of its authority to investigate. More than 60 percent of the Korean public opposed the bills but were ignored. The bills were touted as reforms, but many view them as an attempt to block investigations into allegations surrounding presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and those around then-President Moon Jae-in.