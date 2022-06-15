Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 15, 2022

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Rain 60

Incheon 22/16 Rain 60

Suwon 23/16 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/17 Rain 70

Daejeon 25/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 22/15 Rain 30

Gangneung 19/15 Rain 30

Jeonju 26/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 25/18 Rain 60

Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 0

Daegu 27/17 Rain 70

Busan 24/18 Cloudy 30

(END)

