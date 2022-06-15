Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Rain 60
Incheon 22/16 Rain 60
Suwon 23/16 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/17 Rain 70
Daejeon 25/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 22/15 Rain 30
Gangneung 19/15 Rain 30
Jeonju 26/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 25/18 Rain 60
Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 0
Daegu 27/17 Rain 70
Busan 24/18 Cloudy 30
