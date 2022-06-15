Yoon calls for cooperation after truckers end strike
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called for joint efforts to overcome the economic crisis Wednesday as cargo truckers returned to work following a weeklong strike.
"I'm nervous," Yoon said as he arrived for work when a reporter asked him to comment on the strike that ended late Tuesday.
"We're walking on thin ice because of the economic crisis caused by high prices and high interest rates around the world, and I think we will all need to cooperate in the interests of everyone," he said.
Thousands of unionized truck drivers launched a walkout last week to demand an extension of a minimum wage system amid soaring fuel costs.
The strike caused major disruptions in logistical networks nationwide and damage of over US$1 billion to the steel, automobile and other industries.
The situation was tentatively resolved after the union and the land ministry reached a deal late Tuesday to extend the minimum wage guarantee beyond its scheduled expiration at the end of the year.
