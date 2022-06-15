Yoon says 'nothing finalized' on potential meeting with Japan PM
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that nothing has been finalized regarding a potential summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Spain later this month.
"With diplomatic issues, it's a bit difficult for me to confirm anything before it's decided, but nothing has been finalized," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
The president is set to travel to Madrid to attend a NATO summit on June 29-30, which has led to speculation he could meet with Kishida on the sidelines.
If realized, the meeting would be the first summit between the two countries in over two years amid tensions over historical issues stemming from Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported the same day that the summit is unlikely to take place as the conditions are not yet ripe, with no proposal from Seoul on how to resolve the issue of compensation for Koreans forced into labor for Japanese companies during the colonial rule.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
New presidential residence half the size of former place
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to bolster security ties against N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea ready to conduct nuclear test any time: ministry
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to near 10,000, deaths drop to 9-month low