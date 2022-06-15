Money supply up in April as deposits grow amid rising rates
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew in April as rising interest rates led to an increase in deposits, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,667.1 trillion won (US$2.84 trillion) on average in April, up 8.5 trillion won, or 0.2 percent from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise followed a 0.1 percent on-month decline in March, which marked the first contraction since September 2018.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
April's increase stemmed in part from a rise in deposits amid rising interest rates in line with the central bank's recent monetary tightening.
Last month, the BOK hiked its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent, the fifth increase in borrowing costs since August last year.
Demand deposits expanded 7.6 trillion won on-month, while time deposits grew 4.2 trillion won over the same period, the data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, the M2 expanded 9.4 percent but the growth slowed from the previous month's 10.8 percent rise.
