(News Focus) S. Korea left seeking improvements after 4 pre-World Cup friendlies in June

"Personally, I realized just how much more work I have to do after these matches," said Cho, who didn't face Brazil and came off the bench in the next three games. "I thought I must improve or I will have a hard time (playing on the national team). (Bento) wants me to play in a different style than Ui-jo. I didn't play a lot of minutes in my three matches but I still had to do my job. We will go up against stronger teams in the future and I have to keep that in mind as I work on becoming a better player."