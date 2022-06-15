The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.82 1.82
2-M 1.91 1.90
3-M 2.02 2.00
6-M 2.27 2.24
12-M 2.94 2.90
(END)
