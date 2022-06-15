Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS to pause group activities to focus on individual careers
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS said it will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.
The septet unveiled the plan on a YouTube video posted on Tuesday night of the group casually having dinner together to celebrate its ninth anniversary.
-----------------
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
SEOUL -- The abrupt decision by global sensation BTS to pause working together as a group appears to have come from a need to restore its identity and take a break in order to explore the growth of individual members, exhausted after working for nine years without a rest.
The bandmates frankly shared the difficulties they have experienced so far as part of a top K-pop group and how physically drained they are on a YouTube video of them having dinner together Tuesday.
------------------
(2nd LD) BTS to pause group activities to focus on individual careers
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS said it will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.
The septet unveiled the plan on a YouTube video posted on Tuesday night of the group casually having dinner together to celebrate its ninth anniversary.
-----------------
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
SEOUL -- South Korea's first homegrown space rocket Nuri was being positioned at the launch pad at Naro Space Center on Wednesday, a day ahead its second attempt to send multiple satellites into orbit.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, was rolled out from the assembly building to the launch pad at the state-run space center operated by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in Goheung, a southern coastal village some 470 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(News Focus) Talk of 'normalizing' GSOMIA raises hope, skepticism around Seoul-Tokyo ties
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin's public talk about "normalizing" an intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, imperiled over the past few years by history and trade disputes, is drawing both renewed optimism and skepticism over relations between the neighboring countries under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
After meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C. on Monday, Seoul's top diplomat expressed a desire to normalize the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), thought to be underutilized in the wake of the previous Moon Jae-in government's decision in 2019 to "conditionally" put off its expiration.
------------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 6th day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 9,435 COVID-19 infections, including 104 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,248,479, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
------------------
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to place top priority on N. Korea issue: FM Park
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agree on the urgent need to address the challenges posed by North Korea, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Tuesday.
The South Korean diplomat said he and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, have also agreed on the importance of maintaining and strengthening U.S. extended deterrence to South Korea.
------------------
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Saudi Arabian industrial solvent
-
New S. Korean ambassador to U.S. to begin work this week: sources
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
N. Korea ready to conduct nuclear test any time: ministry
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to near 10,000, deaths drop to 9-month low