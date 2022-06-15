Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rays' Choi Ji-man extends hitting streak to 12 games with single off Cole

All News 13:55 June 15, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Choi Ji-man has extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games, thanks to a single off an ace pitcher he has long dominated.

Batting cleanup, Choi went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday (local time).

That lone hit came against Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, against whom Choi has been a primary nemesis in recent years. Choi entered the game having batted 8-for-16 with three home runs, three doubles, five walks and eight RBIs against the right-hander.

In this Associated Press photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays (R) follows through on a single against the New York Yankees during the top of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Yankee Stadium in New York on June 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

Cole struck out Choi on a 99.6 mph fastball in the first inning and then got the South Korean looking at a 3-2 changeup for another strikeout.

In the sixth, Choi got an infield single off Cole, as his hit streak reached a dozen games.

Choi grounded out to first against reliever Michael King in the eighth inning.

Choi is now batting .283/.369/478 for the season. He is tied with Randy Arozarena for the team lead with 31 RBIs, despite playing in 17 fewer games than the outfielder with 42.

In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Choi Ji-man (L) reacts during a chat with first base umpire Cory Blaser during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Yankee Stadium in New York on June 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

