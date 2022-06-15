Korea Shipbuilding wins 617.3 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has inked a 617.3 billion-won (US$477 million) contract with an Oceanian shipping company to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 174,000-cubic-meter vessels and deliver them to the undisclosed shipper by the first half of 2026.
KSOE has bagged orders to build 111 ships worth $13.54 billion so far this year, achieving 77.6 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, a subholding company of global shipping titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
