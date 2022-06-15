S. Korean, Swedish defense officials hold talks on regional security
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Sweden held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss regional security and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The meeting between Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Swedish counterpart, Jan-Olof Lind, came amid the two countries' shared concerns over North Korea's continued missile provocations and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Shin expressed gratitude for Sweden's backing of South Korea's efforts to foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and called for its continued support.
In response, Lind said Stockholm will play "every role" to help peace efforts on the peninsula, according to the ministry.
Lind also explained Sweden's push to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its current diplomatic and security policy.
The two countries agreed to continue to strengthen defense cooperation in various areas, including high-level exchanges, military education and peacekeeping activities.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
S. Korea to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Saudi Arabian industrial solvent
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
N. Korea ready to conduct nuclear test any time: ministry
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony