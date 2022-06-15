Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 645 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:22 June 15, 2022

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 645 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 170,415, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 456 from the Army, 90 from the Air Force, and 56 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 26 cases from the Navy and 17 from the units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,421 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!