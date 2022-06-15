Military reports 645 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:22 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 645 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 170,415, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 456 from the Army, 90 from the Air Force, and 56 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 26 cases from the Navy and 17 from the units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,421 military personnel are under treatment.
