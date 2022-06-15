S. Korean activist reelected as vice chair of U.N. panel for disabilities
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Kim Mi-yeon, the vice chair of the United Nations committee for disabilities, has been reelected to a second four-year term at the committee, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Kim, a South Korean disability rights activist, garnered support from 120 out of 185 member states to retain her seat at the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) during a session held at the U.N. Headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time), the ministry said.
She was elected to the post in 2021, with her second term slated to begin in January.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?